IBM Retirement Fund Has $499,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.57 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

