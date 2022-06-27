IBM Retirement Fund Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Ross Stores by 249.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

