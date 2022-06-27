IBM Retirement Fund Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $415.52 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

