IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

STT stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.