IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $52,779,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

