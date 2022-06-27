IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.