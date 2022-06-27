IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

