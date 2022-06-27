IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $301.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

