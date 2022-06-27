IBM Retirement Fund Sells 102 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.