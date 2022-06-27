IBM Retirement Fund Sells 111 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $167.47. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

