IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,257 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

