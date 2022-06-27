IBM Retirement Fund Sells 146 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

