IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,657 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34. The company has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

