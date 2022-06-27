IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,983 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 51,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 79,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

