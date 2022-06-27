IBM Retirement Fund Sells 311 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,379,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

