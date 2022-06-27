IBM Retirement Fund Sells 371 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 88.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,338,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 627,417 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 129.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 53,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

