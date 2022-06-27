IBM Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

KKR stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

