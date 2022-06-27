IBM Retirement Fund Sells 542 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.