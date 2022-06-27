IBM Retirement Fund Sells 542 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.76 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

