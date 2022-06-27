IBM Retirement Fund Sells 67 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

NYSE LH opened at $242.56 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.