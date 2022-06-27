IBM Retirement Fund Sells 67 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.