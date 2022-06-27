IBM Retirement Fund Sells 81 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.06.

ROK stock opened at $201.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

