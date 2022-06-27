IBM Retirement Fund Sells 96 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $220.96 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

