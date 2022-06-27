IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average of $294.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

