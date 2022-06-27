IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

