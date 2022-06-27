Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 2,926 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

