Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

