Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

