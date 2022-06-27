Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

