Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

