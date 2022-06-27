Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.21. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

