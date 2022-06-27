Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $19,777.13 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $19,777.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,183.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $973,490,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 875,611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 536,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

