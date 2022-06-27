Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.