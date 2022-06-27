International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

