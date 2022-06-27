iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97.
