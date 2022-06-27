iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

