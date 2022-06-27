iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after buying an additional 18,902,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after buying an additional 2,923,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter.
FALN opened at $25.13 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.
