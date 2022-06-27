iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.44 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

