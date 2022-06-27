iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $63.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

