Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

