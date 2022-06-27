JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

