JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

