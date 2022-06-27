JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 299,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

