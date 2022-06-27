Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Decreased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

K opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

