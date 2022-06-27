L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.07.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

