Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $242.56 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day moving average of $266.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

