Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $64.11 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 354,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

