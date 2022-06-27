Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 158,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 17,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

