Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 273,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.