Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

